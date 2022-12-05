Who is taking over on GMA3? All we know about Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos The two have been working at ABC for several years

While the last week all of viewers' attention has been focused on GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes since news of their affair, that is about to change.

In the latest Good Morning America shake-up since their scandal broke-out, it has been reported that the pair have been temporarily taken off air, which was announced by ABC News President Kim Goodwin during Monday morning's routine editorial call.

In their place, and alongside their usual co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton, will be hosts Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos, who already kicked off their new roles on Monday's installment of the news program.

Gio, who was born in Miami, Florida to parents who had immigrated from Cuba, works as a correspondent for ABC News and has had roles in several of the network's programs, including Nightline, 20/20 and GMA.

Beyond his professional life, the anchor married fitness instructor Tommy DiDario in April 2016, and when celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary this year, he wrote on Instagram: "Six years after you showed me it's possible to stop time, I love you more by the day. Happy Anniversary."

By his side will be Stephanie, who joined ABC in 2015, and prior to becoming a national correspondent for the network she worked as a news anchor in Missouri and an assignment editor in South Carolina.

Gio is certainly a familiar face around GMA

One of Stephanie's previous beats has been covering military related stories, a personal topic to cover for her, having served in the U.S. military, which she was inspired to join after experiencing the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks as a native New Yorker.

Stephanie has also worked alongisde GMA's biggest stars

Aside from her work for ABC, she also has her hands full with her two children, Xavier and Gio, who she shares with husband Emio Tomeoni.

News of the shake-up was reported on Monday, and though Amy and T.J.'s affair was not against company policy, it is unclear when or if they will return.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014.

