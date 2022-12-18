Kelly Ripa shares throwback baby photo as family reunites for holidays The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is gearing up for a family Christmas

Kelly Ripa is gearing up for a fun time with her family over the holidays, and took the opportunity to look back on some celebrations of the past.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star certainly took it way back, though, with a photograph she shared on her Instagram Stories.

She appeared as a baby of barely three months old in the arms of her father Joe Ripa back in 1970, standing in front of their modest Christmas tree.

While Kelly definitely looked like she'd fallen into a nice sleep, sporting a face that made it look like she wanted to be elsewhere, her dad mimicked the same expression.

She even joked about it in her caption, writing: "My First Christmas," while adding: "With enthusiastic dad and enormous tree."

It then flashed straight to a Christmas they shared in 2018, with the older Kelly and Joe smiling beside each other and their beautifully decorated tree and home.

Kelly shared a throwback baby photo from her very first Christmas

It's bound to be a loving holiday reunion this year, as not only will Kelly and Mark Consuelos get some time off work, but also reunite with their three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

While Lola has been in Europe on a semester abroad program, Joaquin has been studying at the University of Michigan, and it was clear that his return home was met with enthusiasm.

Kelly posted a clip of his homecoming on her Stories, with the 19-year-old having just walked through the door to a loving welcome from their family dog, Lena.

While the feeling was mutual, it definitely wasn't universal, as their other dog, Chewie, simply wandered about on his own near the home's lit-up Christmas tree, unbothered by the attention.

The TV star's youngest, Joaquin, came home for the holidays

"Lena loves a homecoming!" the mom of three wrote. "@joaquinconsuelos back from @umichwrestling. Chewie, not so much."

