Strictly's Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius look so loved-up in romantic holiday post

Oti Mabuse and her husband Marius Iepure looked besotted as they posed for a series of romantic snaps on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the former Strictly professional shared a carousel of stunning mountain-top snapshots from their time in South Africa. In the joyous pictures, the lovebirds could be seen passionately staring into each other's eyes, with Marius placing his hand into Oti's back pocket.

Oti, 32, looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of grey denim shorts which she teamed with a dark grey T-shirt and a pair of sandals. Marius, meanwhile, opted for a comfortable outfit featuring beige-hued cargo shorts and a graphic white T-shirt.

"Last but certainly not least… this guy [yellow heart emoji]," Oti penned in her caption.

The duo jetted off to South Africa

Fans raced to weigh in on the romantic snaps, with one writing: "I can't quadruple like this post but if I could I'd be doing it," whilst a second remarked: "You look absolutely stunning here, beautiful photo."

"Twit twooo. Happy Christmas in Africa you lucky guys," noted a third, and a fourth added: "Beautiful couple inside and outside."

Oti and Marius looked serioulsy loved-up

Oti met Marius, 40, when she moved to Germany to compete, and he became her professional partner. Marius proposed in 2014 on his birthday and they married that same year. "There's no secret to why it works, no love potion or anything," Oti exclusively revealed to HELLO!.

"We're best friends who live and work together and have a future together, and I value our relationship because it's so pure and it's mine. That's home and that's real and I love that about it."

The couple tied the knot in 2014

Dance champion Marius, who runs the Oti Mabuse Dance Studio in London with his wife, is her greatest supporter. "It is really nice to know he has that self-confidence in himself to love watching me blossom," added Oti. "Like me, he comes from a strong, ambitious mother. I also come with two strong sisters, seven aunts, 12 cousins who are mostly women.

"And I am so, so proud watching him grow in his career, becoming president of DanceSport England, travelling all over the world and seeing how much he has done for our studio."

