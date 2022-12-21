Hugh Jackman opens up about going to therapy following 'trauma' from mom's unexpected abandonment The actor repaired his relationship with his mom after she left the family when he was eight

It is never too late to start working on yourself in therapy, or at least Hugh Jackman, 54, believes so.

The actor got candid about his mental health in a new interview, revealing that though he only recently got into therapy, it has already helped immensely.

He also didn't shy away from giving insight into some of the reasons that made him want to take on therapy, such as unresolved trauma from his childhood.

Speaking with Who magazine, an Australian outlet, he said: "I just started it recently. It helped me a lot," adding: "We all need a village."

He explained: "Having someone really smart, who's a little bit removed from your world, can be really helpful," and that: "Most importantly, it's helping me to be more relational with the people I love in my life, and really understanding and living in their shoes and being clear to be able to see them."

Hugh has been open about scars from his past that may need some aid to move past, particularly his relationship with his mom, Grace McNeil.

The two have luckily repaired their previously strained relationship

The star was only eight-years-old and living in his native Australia when his mom left for the United Kingdom and never returned, leaving behind Hugh alongside his father, Christopher John, who passed away in 2021, alongside his siblings, Ralph, Zoe, Sonya and Ian.

"It was traumatic," he told the same outlet in 2018, recalling: "I thought she was probably going to come back. And then it sort of dragged on and on."

The actor has given heartfelt glimpses into their dynamic now

Despite the trauma, he expressed his sympathy for his mom to The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, explaining: "I think my mom just felt incredibly isolated," and that: "She was in the hospital a long time after I was born. She had very bad postpartum depression. I'm guessing it lasted years because I remember she used to go off for little periods. I think she was feeling trapped."

He later revealed that he and his mom now have a proper relationship, and just last year, he shared an adorable picture of the two smiling ear to ear and embracing one another.

