Tyler Perry says he is 'happiest I've ever been' after detailing heartbreaking suicide attempts If you are considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

Tyler Perry has revealed how he had previously attempted to take his own life, sharing his past experiences as he paid tribute to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The actor, director and producer - who this week was revealed to be the godfather of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter - took to Instagram where he posted the below video, and shared how that time of his life "was so dark I didn't think it would get any better" and gave further details of his mental health at the time.

But Tyler then went on to speak of how grateful he was that his attempts had failed, emtionally speaking to the camera to say: "I am living witness you can make it through, and I am so glad my attempts didn't work. I am still alive."

"My life now, I'm the happiest I've ever been," he concluded. "Life is full of joy and love—things I never thought I'd get to. And I am saying that to you if you are a person considering suicide ending your life, and you've been through hell, please, please, think about what the other side could be, it could be amazing."

"Don't let the darkness stop you from getting to this incredible place of light," he concluded.

Tyler then shared the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

tWitch (center back) died by sucide on 13 December

Stephen, the dancer and former DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died inside a motel room on Tuesday 13 December, and the coroner's office has now closed his case file after confirming cause of death was suicide.

The former So You Think You Can Dance all star leaves behind his wife Allison and three children Maddox and Zaia, and step-daughter Weslie.

News of his death was confirmed on 14 December by Allison, who released a statement announcing the news. Allison had raised the alarm to LAPD on 13 December when he would not answer her calls and she realized he had left his car at their six-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in the Encino neighborhood.

