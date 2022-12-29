Al Roker makes rare appearance following hospitalization as famous friends send support The Today star is so loved

Al Roker has been through a difficult time over the past few months, and has only recently returned home after nearly a month's stay in hospital.

Fans have been desperate to see him since then and over Christmas they were delighted with a rare photo of the daytime TV host.

The Today star is making a slow recovery and has been making the most of being back with his family over the holidays.

Al Roker is overcome with emotion during reunion with his Today co-stars

Most recently, the beloved weatherman was pictured in a new photo on Instagram alongside his wife Deborah Roberts.

The picture showed Al smiling as he leant on his wife, who rested a protective arm on him. In the caption, the ABC News star wrote: "Holiday Hello. #joyful moments filled with #gratitude #health."

Al's famous friends were quick to comment on the picture, with David Muir simply responding with a love heart emoji, while his Today co-star Shenielle Jones followed suit with a series of heart emojis. Maria Shriver added: "Love this, so happy for you both."

Al Roker is resting at home with his wife Deborah Roberts and their children

While Al hasn't been sharing many photos of himself on his own social media account, he has been posting some videos from inside his home over the holidays.

On Tuesday, the dad-of-three shared footage of a roaring fire and wrote: “Hope your #tuesday brings you health and happiness. Being able to breathe deeply while watching a fire is my #happyplace.”

Putting his health first, Al has been missing from our screens since November but he did make a brief return to the Today show in recent weeks, as his co-stars surprised him by waiting outside his home in New York City to perform Christmas carols.

The beloved weatherman was recently surprised outside his home by his Today co-stars

At the time, a clearly emotional Al gave an update on his recovery saying: “It has been a tough slog, I’m not going to lie.“It has been the hardest one yet and I’ve had my share of surgeries. I have a lot of things and people to be thankful for.”

He added: “It gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks.” It is not yet known when Al will return to Today, but he is for now enjoying being back with his loved ones and focusing on making a full recovery.

