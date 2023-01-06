Nathan Fillion sparks major fan reaction with surprise transformation The actor has starred in the NBC show since 2018

Nathan Fillion shared a major update with his fans on Friday, revealing his face transformation after the holiday season.

Taking to his Instagram account, The Rookie star, 51, shared a video of himself shaving off his grey beard and moustache which he successfully grew over Christmas - but fans were divided.

The star showed himself sculpting his facial hair in several different ways and each time taking more and more off until he was left clean-shaven.

Captioning the clip, he penned: "The holiday is over. The beard must go." Talking to the camera he says: "Okay Christmas beard… before…," the star clicks before looking confused at all the different variations of his beard and moustache until finally he says: "Nailed it," as his face is completely clear.

The exciting video inspired a slew of comments from friends and fans of the star whowere divided about him returning to his fresh face.

"Awwww…but I liked the beard! Sigh…maybe next holiday…," one fan penned. A second added: "The stache was giving off motorcycle cop vibes."

Nathan returned to his familiar clean-shaven look

Another penned: "There’s Nathan Drake back," a third simply wrote: " Nathan, you’re a treasure."

The star is set to return as his character Nathan Drake on the show which he has been starring in since 2018.

Nathan lives in a stunning LA home with his beloved cat Bowie. The star previously showcased his fabulous abode which features a tropical garden with palm trees surrounding the lush lawn and an enormous swimming pool.

During a virtual appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa said of his surroundings: "Wow that looks like you're in a set," and he responded: "I'm so glad you mentioned that, this is the first thing I did in lockdown in March, I built a studio."

The TV star lives in LA with his cat Bowie

Gesturing around the room, Nathan added: "This is my guest room that never gets used, there's a recording booth in the corner."

His home also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows giving him incredible views of his garden and the wildlife that comes to visit.

