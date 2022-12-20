Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprise star-studded guests with impressive duet at holiday party The actor is taking after his new wife already!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making sure their very first Christmas as a married couple is celebrated the right way.

They kicked off their first holiday season with a bang, hosting their first Christmas party to an impressive celebrity guest list.

The couple was sure to leave a lasting impact as they celebrated this milestone, and Ben even revealed he is taking after his wife already, proven so by him joining her on stage for a song!

Reporting on the star-studded event, Entertainment Tonight gave all of the festive details on the envy-inducing party, revealing that some of the guests in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Eric André, Vanessa Hudgens and Jane Fonda.

Partygoers' videos and snapshots from the night revealed some of the ways the new couple made sure their attendees had a blast, and they got to enjoy a pizza station, an outdoor bar, a gingerbread replica of their own home, and a hot cocoa station.

A photo shared by songwriter Ink revealed that they also honored their newly blended family of five by having their children's names written on the gingerbread house's roof, labeling themselves as "The Affleck Family."

The couple celebrated their family coming together

Of course, they would be remiss if they didn't treat their friends to a performance by the Let's Get Loud hitmaker herself, which she did, but they were in for a double treat when Ben also took to the microphone.

In an ultra special moment for guests and the couple alike, the actor and the singer put on quite the show with a duet, singing John Legend's song By Christmas Eve.

They commemorated their first Christmas together with plenty of selfies

One of the actress' dancers, Cameron Lee, took to Instagram to share glimpses of the night, sharing a photo on his Instagram Stories of Ben holding the microphone while standing behind pianist Stevie Mackey, as Jennifer embraced him.

For the special night, he looked dapper in an all black ensemble, while the mother-of-two dazzled in a shimmery brocade dress perfect for the very merry occasion.

