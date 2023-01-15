Holly Willoughby enjoys surprising date night with rarely-seen husband Dan Baldwin The This Morning star is set to host Dancing on Ice on Sunday

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a date night with her husband Dan Baldwin on Saturday evening as they sat ringside at London's OVO Arena Wembley to watch the KSI v FaZe Temperrr boxing match.

The This Morning star, who tends to keep her 15-year marriage with the TV producer out of the limelight, looked as glamorous as ever in a black blazer.

Marking the special occasion on Instagram, Holly shared a snap of KSI celebrating his victory in the ring. She wrote in the caption: "Well that was quite the night… congratulations @ksi #misfitsboxing @misfitsboxing @drinkprime … Thank you @sauerlandbros for making the night special."

Holly and Dan first met in 2004 on the ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem and went on to tie the knot three years later in 2007.

Chatting about how her husband proposed to her, Holly previously revealed that it came as a total shock.

Recalling the special moment, which happened while she was in the bath on the day they moved into their London home together in 2006, Holly said: "I know a lot of people almost have to force their boyfriend to propose but with Dan it was such a shock.

Holly congratulated KSI in an Instagram post

"I knew I'd be with him for the rest of my life, if he'd have me, but nothing can ever prepare you for what it's like when someone asks you," she told The Mirror.

"I can't think of any other big decision you make in your life that quickly," said Holly.

The couple's recent date night comes just a day ahead of the Dancing on Ice series 15 premiere on Sunday.

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007

Sharing her excitement over the new series debut on Instagram, she posted a photo of her and co-host Phillip Schofield in rehearsals for Sunday night. "From ring-side to rink-side… see you on @dancingonice at 6:30 @itv @schofe," she wrote in the caption.

