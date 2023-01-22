Stacey Solomon shares beautiful birthday tribute to husband Joe Swash The DIY queen is expecting her fifth child

Stacey Solomon penned the sweetest tribute to her husband, Joe Swash, as they celebrated his 41st birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women presenter shared a carousel of heartwarming snaps shining a light on the couple's strong bond. In the snapshots, Stacey looked stunning in a figure-hugging mocha maxi dress which featured a high neckline and cosy long sleeves.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares details of her birth plan ahead of due date

Loading the player...

The mother-of-four teamed her date night dress with a simple gold necklace, delicate gold rings and a stylish nude manicure. As for hair and makeup, the TV star elevated her look with Rapunzel waves, fluttery eyelashes, warm eyeshadow and a lustrous pink lip.

The loved-up couple tied the knot in July 2022

Joe, meanwhile, opted for a comfortable ensemble featuring a white T-shirt, charcoal-grey tracksuit bottoms and a sporty black baseball cap.

Heaping praise on her beau, Stacey noted in her caption: "Happy Birthday Bub [heart emoji] To the moon & back always & forever… love u. So excited for a child free dinner! (except bumpy)."

DISCOVER: Pregnant Stacey Solomon's unexpected £1.2m home to raise five children

FIND OUT: Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

She continued: "It's been A LONNNG time. Thanks to the legend that is Dave my dad for babysitting the brood love you."

The couple share two children together

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to share their own birthday well wishes. "Happy birthday Joe hope you both have a great day pickle free apart from bumpy," remarked one follower, whilst a second chimed: "Wouldn't it be fab if you had baby today! Then you could both share a birthday with a mini pickle!"

A third gushed: "Enjoy your well-deserved date night," and a fourth added: "You look amazing Stacey so happy and loved up!! You and Joe are a match made in heaven."

Stacey and her family live in a stunning Essex mansion

Stacey's touching tribute comes after the 33-year-old announced her fifth pregnancy at the end of last year. The former X Factor contestant is a doting mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, and two-year-old Rex, along with baby daughter Rose, and now their beautiful, blended family is set to expand.

At the time, Stacey shared: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & cannot believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."#

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.