Janette Manrara gave us some major holiday envy when she enjoyed some time in Miami, but on Saturday she shared photos from a different holiday in a reflective post.

While the United Kingdom enjoys days of winds and rain, the star flashed back to her summer holiday to a dreamy location where she relaxed on a boat with crystalline waters with some steep cliff faces in the background. Adopting a yoga pose, Janette sat on the vessel while looking gorgeous in a black bikini and a stylish sheer covering covered in black polka dots.

WATCH: Janette Manrara stuns in frilly crop top on first day of incredible holiday

Loading the player...

Janette looked to have found inner peace in the calming photo, allowing the wind to blow some of her brunette locks across her face.

"Reminiscing summer abroad on this gloomy day in London," she wrote in her caption. "But it's the weekend! Hope you're having a lovely one regardless."

Fans loved the throwback, as one said: "So much about this pic I love," and a second joked: "You've just come back from Miami and the beautiful weather there. Spare a thought for us having not seen or felt the warmth of the sun for months."

READ: Strictly's Janette Manrara makes very candid admission about 'tough days'

A third said: "I am reminiscing all my holidays right now, have a great weekend!" while a fourth called the professional dancer a "natural beauty".

Janette relaxed in a scenic location

Janette's snap even got love from her Strictly co-stars including the likes of Dianne Buswell, Graziano Di Prima and Carlos Gu.

The It Takes Two presenter has never been afraid of making a fashion statement and she recently wowed in some loved-up photos alongside her husband, fellow dancer Aljaz Skorjanec.

Janette looked lovely in a chic all-black outfit featuring a ruched blouse with statement shoulder pads and a gorgeous mini skirt.

The star has an impressive physique

The 39-year-old teamed her glam outfit with a pair of towering strappy sandals, pearl drop earrings and a sophisticated waist-cinching belt.

SEE: Strictly's Janette Manrara melts hearts with adorable baby photos

EXCLUSIVE: Strictly's Janette Manrara shares update on Gorka Marquez after 'gutting' finale loss

Aljaž, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in a smart, caramel-hued polo top and a pair of navy chinos.

"Amazing night at @eltucanmiami catching up w/ some old friends! Thank you @__mattiagalante for looking after us! The 3 Amigos reunited in Miami for 1 night only!" she penned in the caption.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.