Phillip Schofield shares rare tribute to daughter Ruby in proud post This Morning host Phillip Schofield is a proud father of two daughters

Phillip Schofield loves to dote on his two daughters, and on Saturday he shared a special tribute to his youngest, Ruby, as she celebrated her birthday.

The This Morning presenter shared a joyous photo of the pair enjoying themselves on a very sunny afternoon. Ruby looked angelic in a strappy top, while flashing a huge smile to the camera and sporting a small pair of hoop earrings. Meanwhile, Phillip looked to be the proudest father in a blue shirt and pair of sunglasses.

The presenter couldn't help but write a gorgeous tribute to his daughter, as he penned: "Happy birthday @rubyschofe. You are the sunshine in all our lives."

He also added two stickers to the post, one that read: "Happy birthday," in multicoloured letters and another that said: "Love you to the moon and back," with the word moon replaced by a cartoon image of one.

Ruby reshared the post on her own Instagram Stories alongside a myriad of tributes from her closest friends that showed her in a variety of outfits.

Phillip's daughter proved herself to be quite the fashionista with a daring all-denim ensemble during a club night, and another where she danced by the side of a pool in a green bikini.

The presenter shared a beautiful tribute

Phillip enjoys a close relationship with his daughters, and they supported him when he came out as gay. The family are still as close as ever with the presenter still maintaining a relationship with his ex-wife.

Over the summer, he shared a selfie with Stephanie and their two daughters for a special night out at the theatre.

The family watched Wicked the musical in London, with Phil sharing the message: @wickeduk has been such an important musical for our fam – and this brilliant British twist is brilliant!! @luciejones1 & @helenwoolf1… you are amazing!"

The foursome posed for a smiling snap while in their seats, holding up their alcoholic drinks for a 'cheers'. As expected, Phil enjoyed a glass of gin, his favourite tipple!

