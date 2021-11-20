Phillip Schofield enjoys extravagant night out with daughters in rare photos The pair were joined by Phillip's wife as well

Phillip Schofield is a doting dad to two daughters, Ruby and Molly, and the This Morning presenter recently treated them both to an extravagant night out.

To mark the opening of his co-star Gino D'Acampo's latest restaurant Luciano, Phillip treated his two daughters, as well as wife Stephanie, to a night out at the ME Hotel in London. The event was incredibly star-studded with Gino and his family also present; Keith Lemon and his wife also attended the opening.

Phillip looked incredibly dapper in a black suit with a white top, while Stephanie looked divine in a black coat with a burgundy top.

Ruby stunned in a black top with matching jeans, while Molly looked beautiful in a sparkling silver top with a cinched waist and trousers.

Phillip and Gino were clearly thrilled to be spending time together, as the pair were seen embracing in some of the photos.

The presenter recently treated Stephanie to a night out to watch the one-off concert, An Audience with Adele. He looked amazing in his suit, while she looked so elegant in an all-black ensemble.

The show, which will be broadcast on ITV later this month, attracted a star-studded audience for the This Morning presenter and his former partner to mingle with.

The family headed out to Luciano

One such celebrity was Home Alone star Catherine O'Hara, and the presenter was blown away to meet her.

Sharing a selfie of the pair at the event, he enthused: "That's it then, life is complete! I've met Catherine O'Hara and she's SO SO lovely."

Phillip and Stephanie have remained close friends, even after Phillip came out as gay last year.

At the time of the announcement, the star revealed it was a huge relief to come out publicly.

Phillip and Stephanie have remained very close

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'it's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly Willoughby last year.

He also applauded his wife and said she had been "incredible" in her support, despite acknowledging "the hurt that I am causing to my family". The presenter said: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home. I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

"My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion."

