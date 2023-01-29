Dianne Buswell is so obsessed with boyfriend Joe Sugg after incredible new selfie The professional dancer and the YouTube met when they were partnered on Strictly Come Dancing…

Despite having spent months apart from her beau, Joe Sugg, it's safe to say Dianne Buswell could not be more in love, and on Friday the professional dancer took to social media to show her adoration for the YouTuber.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 33, left a sweet reply for her man in the comments section of a dashing new selfie he posted for a campaign with Hugo Boss, which saw him posing up a storm in a slick brown jacket.

The ballroom star was lost for words and simply penned a string of romantic emojis including numerous red love hearts and heart eyes. Captioning the photo, Joe wrote: "Ad New year, new haircut and still keeping it fresh with the latest jewellery from @boss what are your plans for the weekend? #BeYourOwnBOSS #BOSSwatches."

Joe posed up a storm in his latest update

In the candid snap, Joe can be seen nonchalantly holding a white coffee cup and rocking a Hugo Boss necklace and bracelet.

The photo also sparked a slew of Dianne's Strictly castmates to comment on the handsome update. Neil Jones replied writing: "Who's that hottie?" whilst Carlos Gu replied with flame emojis.

The happy couple, who have been dating for four years, have been spending time apart since Christmas after Dianne headed home Down Under to be with her family, whilst Joe spent the holidays in Somerset with his friends and family and has just got back from a sun-soaked trip to South Africa to work on various BBC projects.

Dianne is currently on tour with Strictly Come Dancing

Since both returning to the UK Dianne headed straight on tour with her Strictly pals which kicked off in Birmingham last week.

Despite their time away from each other, Dianne recently revealed exclusively to HELLO! just how in love she and Joe are and detailed their plans to spend a lot of quality time together travelling this year.

The pair met on the show in 2018

She said: "I would love to see a lot of the world this year. I'd really like to go with Joe to some places we've never been to before. I love travelling – I find it very relaxing," she says.

The star also revealed that her doting boyfriend is one of the main reasons she wouldn't move home to Australia any time soon. She said: "I love the UK and how much of my work is there, and I love that Joe's there, and his family," confirming that moving back home is off the cards at the moment.

