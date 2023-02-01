Beyoncé announces surprise world tour following recent return to the stage The Cuff It singer is making her big comeback

Beyoncé made her big comeback last July when she dropped her first solo album since 2016 with the commercial and critical smash Renaissance.

The singer is now making her long-awaited return to grand arenas worldwide with the news that she is going on a world tour.

She shared one of the promotional photographs from the album era on social media, featuring her on a silver horse in a barely-there diamond-encrusted outfit with a matching cowboy hat.

"RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023," she simply penned, leaving her fans in a frenzy as they immediately began expressing their excitement.

"NO MATTER WHAT HAPPENS I'LL BE THERE," one wrote, while Vanessa Bryant shared a series of heart emojis and even the iHeart Radio Instagram page left a comment that read: "OH MY GOD IT'S HAPPENING."

The announcement quickly racked up the likes, tallying over almost three million in little over an hour and becoming a trending topic.

Beyoncé dropped the news that she would be going on tour

The tour is Beyoncé's first since her On The Run II Tour with Jay-Z in 2018, and her first solo outing since the Formation World Tour in 2016.

While tickets are not available for sale yet, her website so far lists shows in Europe and North America, kicking off on May 10th and ending in September.

The Break My Soul singer made her grand return to the stage in late January when she performed an hour-long set for concert-goers celebrating the official launch of the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, performing some of her biggest hits throughout her decades-long career.

The concert was her first on-stage performance in years, and in terms of live concerts, a first since the previous Oscar ceremony performing her nominated song Be Alive.

The singer last performed in Dubai

The big opening weekend for the new resort received a star-studded attendance, with Rebel Wilson, Kendall Jenner, Chlöe Bailey, and Letitia Wright also making the trip.

