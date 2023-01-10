Helen Flanagan takes workwear to a new level in mini skirt co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan offered some gorgeous back-to-work wardrobe inspiration on Monday and her mini skirt suit took workwear to a new level.

The 32-year-old looked fantastic in a baby blue plunging corset top and matching mini skirt that she modelled in her latest Instagram post. The tailored design featured smart lapels and the bouclé fabric finish looked so smart. Helen has been overwhelmed with support since confirming her split from former fiancé and footballer Scott Sinclair in December, but as she struck a powerful pose that set her social media abuzz, all fans wanted was her "Boss Babe" fashion look.

Helen swept her hair up into an elegant chignon that revealed her expertly contoured cheekbones and with a slick of deep nude lipstick and baby blue high heels she stood confidently for the photo captioned: "Boss Babe Monday".

Helen's power pose was a hit with fans

The actress' fanbase was delighted to see Helen's new look and clamoured to compliment her. "STUNNING," wrote one fan, while another gushed: "Omg love that suit" and a third fan commented on how much they "love the colour" on Helen.

Helen's fans were impressed with how she styled her Oh Polly suit with matching heels, raving, "Love your whole outfit!" Another fan appreciated how Helen appeared not to have filtered her photo and declared her a "True beauty."

HELLO! has tracked down this light blue mini skirt suit from Mango which is in the sale at £15.99, reduced from £29.99 and available in sizes S – XXL.

Tweed Skirt Suit, was £29.99, now £15.99. Mango

Between Helen's split from her partner Scott Sinclair after 13 years together and her recovery from breast enhancement surgery, it's been a turbulent time for the star. Nevertheless, Helen always manages to look fabulous in everything from Primark hoodies to glam frocks while keeping fans up to date on home life with her children Matilda, seven, Delilah, four, and one-year-old son Charlie.

