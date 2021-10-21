Sir Paul McCartney's wife Nancy Shevell stuns in figure-hugging dress on rare date night The Beatles star and his wife have been married ten years

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell put on a loved-up display as they enjoyed a rare date night in New York City on Wednesday evening.

The couple attended the Robin Hood Benefit at the Jacob Javits Center and they both dressed for the fancy occasion. Nancy, 61, looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging black dress that fell just above her knees and featured a centre zip running the length of the frock.

She accessorised with black high-heeled shoes that wrapped around her ankles and wore her hair down in soft waves. Keeping her makeup natural and dewy, Nancy oozed elegance at the event, which was held by New York's largest poverty-fighting organisation.

Former Beatles star Paul looked dapper in a navy blue suit and crisp white shirt with a floral tie, as he wrapped his arms around his wife's waist while she placed her hand lovingly across his shoulders as they posed for photos.

Paul and Nancy looked so loved-up for their date night

Their outing comes shortly after they celebrated their ten-year wedding anniversary, with Paul paying a sweet tribute to his spouse on Instagram. Posting a photo of Nancy leaning her head on his shoulder, Paul penned: "10 beautiful years together. Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife. – Paul."

Nancy and Paul met thanks to Barbara Walters, who is Nancy's cousin-once-removed, and dated for four years before tying the knot at Marylebone Town Hall, London.

Paul and Nancy celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in October

To mark their ninth anniversary one year prior, Paul shared another beautiful picture of his other half which showed Nancy smiling as she looked at the camera, wearing beautiful drop earrings and a pretty multi-coloured top.

But sweetest of all was Paul's caption, which read: "Congratulations Nancy on our 9th Wedding Anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul."

