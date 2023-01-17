Amanda Holden displays svelte physique in risqué bathrobe photoshoot

Amanda Holden showcased her killer legs in a fluffy white bathrobe on Monday as she stripped off for an intimate photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself posing on the edge of a luxurious bathtub. The presenter looked radiant as she beamed for the camera, with one hand clasped behind her head.

Channelling her inner model, Amanda could be seen playfully experimenting with a series of flirty leg poses. In terms of makeup and hair, the blonde beauty amped up the glamour with a bouncy blow-dry and a sweep of bronzed makeup.

Sharing the clip with her followers, Amanda penned: "So good to be back with @revivecollagen [sparkly heart emoji]".

Amanda looked flawless

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section with one writing: "Leggggggsss," whilst a second noted: "Looking fabulous as always".

"Babe!!!!!!!!!! Seriously…. Just stunning," gushed a third, and a fourth added: "Absolutely gorgeous," followed by two red heart emojis.

Amanda's daring bathroom photoshoot comes after the star revealed how she "hates wearing clothes". The 51-year-old made the surprisingly honest confession during a conversation with her co-star, Alan Carr.

In the hilarious teaser taken from an upcoming episode of their DIY show, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, the mum-of-two said: "I hate wearing clothes," to which Alan responds: "You are basically a nudist!"

The star boasts an enviable figure

Chiming in agreement, Amanda went on to say: "I am actually... I saw so many willies in Corfu," before Alan quipped: "Ohhh, I might go there."

Amanda and Alan jetted off to sunny Italy last year to start filming their new eight-part series called The Italian Job. The highly entertaining series sees the duo renovating two flats in Sicily which were originally purchased for just €1 each.

Combining their interior design skills, the duo are hoping to transform the dilapidated flats into stunning, luxury rental homes. The profits from the sale of both flats will be donated to charity.

