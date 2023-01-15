Amanda Holden reveals she 'hates wearing clothes' in seriously candid confession The presenter opened up

Amanda Holden has candidly revealed how she "hates wearing clothes" despite boasting an enviable wardrobe teeming with glitzy gowns.

The star, 51, made the surprisingly honest confession during a conversation with her co-star, Alan Carr.

In the hilarious teaser taken from an upcoming episode of their DIY show, Amanda & Alan's Italian Job, the mum-of-two said: "I hate wearing clothes," to which Alan responds: "You are basically a nudist!"

Chiming in agreement, Amanda went on to say: "I am actually... I saw so many willies in Corfu," before Alan quipped: "Ohhh, I might go there."

The presenter posts regular bikini snaps

Amanda and Alan jetted off to sunny Italy to film their new eight-part series called The Italian Job. The highly entertaining series sees the duo renovating two flats in Sicily which were originally purchased for just €1 each.

Speaking about the show, Amanda revealed: "Alan and I came up with the idea for this show together and approached the BBC as we knew it was the perfect home.

"We are both very passionate about interior design and we'll be very hands-on, injecting some much-needed life into an area of Sicily that's in need of some Holden and Carr magic."

The presenting duo share a close bond

Amanda's bold confession comes after the Heart Radio presenter opened up about David Walliams' departure from Britain's Got Talent. Appearing on The One Show, the blonde beauty addressed the recent replacement rumours concerning her good friend Alan Carr.

Attempting to remain tight-lipped, Amanda said: "Well, watch this space… He'd be really good, it's a good idea."

Touching on David's departure, she went on to say: "We'll miss David, but it's a good idea."

David stepped down as a judge on BGT

Back in December 2022, the comedian was forced to step down after 10 years on the show, following the release of a leaked transcript in which he could be heard insulting two contestants with expletive comments.

At the time, David released a statement which read: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

