Amanda Holden delights fans with rare baby photo - and it's so sweet

Amanda Holden delighted fans on Friday after she shared a string of touching photos of her daughter Lexi, who turned 17.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 51, kicked off the heartfelt montage with a sweet snap of her oldest born as a toddler, posing with her then-newborn sister Holly, 10.

Other snaps in the sweet post show the birthday girl cuddling up with a fluffy cat and adorably dressed up as a princess with younger sister.

Captioning the post, Amanda penned: "As it was.. as it is. Every second of it filled with you our beautiful girl .. we love you so very much -17 today. Just can’t believe it.. time flies," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Friends of the star couldn't wait to share their well-wishes with Lexi. Ruth Langsford, Lisa Faulkner and Alesha Dixon were among the first to wish the teen a happy birthday.

As well as the string of throwback photos, Amanda also showed a stunning shot of Lexi posing for the camera in what appeared to be an up-close modelling shot - and the resemblance to her mother is uncanny!

Amanda made the sweetest video for Lexi

Lexi, who occasionally makes an appearance on her on Amanda's social media, caused a stir with fans when she was caught stepping out with her mum at The Fashion Awards last month at the Royal Albert Hall - and she looked so grown up!

In the photo, the 17-year-old looked camera ready in a stunning sleeveless black dress that featured a corset top and stylish, feathered skirt. She wore her long blonde tresses up in a slick ponytail which perfectly suited the high-fashion ensemble.

The mother-daughter duo looked incredible at the event

Amanda also looked gorgeous and stood next to her daughter in a vibrant red floor-length gown, opting to wear her hair down and brushed back.

One fan commented: "You look like sisters," on the beautiful mother-daughter snap. A second added: "Beautiful ladies, like mother like daughter." A third penned: "Two beautiful angels."

