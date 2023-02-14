GMA's George Stephanopoulos' dashing appearance sparks reaction in new photo The GMA anchor is married to Ali Wentworth

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos caused quite a stir with his dashing appearance in a new photo posted on social media. The star's co-anchor and wife, Ali Wentworth, took to Instagram to pay tribute to her husband for his birthday by posting a throwback photo.

The image saw George from a few years ago looking striking as he posed with his arms folded wearing a dark blue shirt with his brown hair falling over his face. The former White House Communications Director was clearly deep in thought at the time as he pulled off a serious, smoldering glance.

George's dashing good looks sparked a reaction from fans and many shared their comments on Ali post, which she captioned simply: "Birthday boy."

One person wrote in response: "He looks so bad ass there!" as a second wrote: "Boy wonder…" A third wrote: "Sexy man," followed by three flame emojis, as a fourth joked: "No wonder you want to Stephanopoulos him."

Ali shared this post to Instagram

Ali and George have the picture of marital bliss ever since they tied the knot in 2001. The husband and wife, who both appear on Good Morning America, live in New York and share two children together, Elliott, who is currently residing away from home at college, and their daughter, Harper.

As well as working together on GMA, the pair clearly enjoy collaborating on other projects. They even run their own production company, BedBy8, together which produces films, series and more.

George appears on Good Morning America

Last month, the couple had reason to celebrate when their new documentary, Pretty Baby, was released and made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival.

Ali posted the good news on Instagram as she wrote: "Sundance with my work and life partner." Pretty Baby is a two-part documentary about the pair's good friend Brooke Shield's life.

