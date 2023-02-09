Late ABC producer Dax Tejera's cause of death revealed to not have been a heart attack The late 37-year-old was an executive producer for This Week with George Stephanopoulos

Nearly two months after his tragic passing two days before Christmas, Dax Tejera's real cause of death has been revealed. The late ABC News producer died on December 26th, 2022 at age 37. He was the executive producer of ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Though it was previously stated by ABC's president, Kim Godwin, that he died of a heart attack, New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner has told the New York Post that he died from asphyxia.

More specifically, the official cause of death was "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication."

In a statement shortly after his death in December, the network's president said: "Dax's energy, passion, and love for [This Week with George Stephanopoulos] shined every Sunday morning."

George's co-anchor, Jonathan Karl, also said: "Dax adored his family and he loved his work. His passing has left us shocked and hurt."

Dax joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer before being promoted to the executive producer of the Good Morning America host's other show in 2020.

.@RachelvScott reports on the sudden passing of Dax Tejera, the Executive Producer of @ABCThisWeek. In a memo to employees, @ABC President Kim Godwin said that Dax's passion and love for the show shined every Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/Cl7P5EJ1O5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) December 25, 2022

His death was announced on ABC the day after his passing

He is survived by his wife Veronica Tejera and their two daughters, who were sadly the source of controversy the night Dax passed away, when Veronica was arrested on two charges of child endangerment mere hours after his death.

According to a police statement at the time, the mom-of-two was booked on two counts of "acting in a manner injurious to a child."

Dax and Veronica welcomed their second daughter in July of 2022

Though the couple lived in Chevy Chase, Maryland, they were visiting New York City for the holidays. Veronica was arrested after the couple, per an NYPD spokesperson, left their 2-year-old and 5-month old daughters alone inside a hotel room at 50 Vanderbilt Avenue, an address which houses The Yale Club.

Dax and Veronica had stepped out, during which Dax passed away, delaying Veronica from returning to her daughters, and the members-only nature of the club making it difficult for anyone else to check in on her daughters.

