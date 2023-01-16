George Stephanopoulos is all smiles in candid celebratory photo The GMA star is a doting family man

George Stephanopoulos loves nothing more than spending time with his family and the GMA star had reason to celebrate over the weekend!

Taking to Instagram, George's wife Ali Wentworth shared several photos from her birthday celebrations with their friends Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld.

The group were all smiles as they posed for a selfie, and in another picture, Ali looked to be delighted as she was presented a show-stopping cake, complete with flower decorations and a handmade Happy Birthday sign.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's incredible love story

George and Ali have been married for 21 years, having celebrated their wedding anniversary back in November.

The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

Ali previously gave an insight into their home life too, and it sounds very relatable! Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

George Stephanopoulos was all smiles as he celebrated wife Ali Wentworth's birthday

While George hosts GMA every weekday morning alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, Ali is a popular podcast star with her own show, Go Ask Ali.

She also has written several books, and most recently has been hosting a new TV show, The Parent Test, alongside Doc Brown. The star's new show looks at the many different parenting styles and is in search of the best one.

Ali and George have been married for over a decade

Ali teased during a recent appearance on GMA: "You're going to pull from them all [the parenting styles] - I had no idea we [Ali and George] were traditional style, but you pull different styles and create your own."

Ali and George are doting parents to daughter Elliott and Harper, and live in a beautiful home in New York City. The couple's firstborn, Elliott, flew the nest in 2021 to attend college, and this year Harper will be doing the same.

