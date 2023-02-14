Michelle and Barack Obama look 'like teenagers' in sweet Valentine's Day tributes to one another The former President and first lady wished one another a happy Valentine's Day with candid personal photos

Love is in the air this Valentine's Day, and Michelle Obama and Barack Obama are feeling it! The two celebrated one another with special tributes on Instagram.

Though private, since the couple officially left the White House in January of 2017, they have been able to be more open and candid with their fans, which is reflected in the sweet photos they posted in honor of the romantic holiday.

The former first lady first took to Instagram early in the February morning to wish her husband a very happy Valentine's day, and they look so happy in the photo, fans even claimed they looked like teenagers in love.

The sweet snapshot sees the two seemingly in the middle of a hike, though they stopped to sit down by a tree for a cozied up photo.

Appearing far more casual than fans were previously privy to during the Obama administration, the two look casual in work-out gear, and Michelle is glowing with her make-up free look.

"Happy Valentine's Day, @BarackObama!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "I couldn't have asked for a better partner to navigate life with."

The two cozied up for a mid-hike photo

"Love you!" she also wrote, before revealing that Amos Jackson III, a political consultant for the Democratic National Committee who worked as Vice President Kamala Harris' Deputy Political Director during Joe Biden's campaign, took the photo.

Fans were quick to gush over the heartfelt post, taking to the comments section to write: "Looking like teenagers," and: "Absolutely aging in reverse!!" as well as: "Happy Valentine's Day! A couple that I will forever admire!"

The couple look happy as ever in the former President's post

In the former President's own Instagram post, the two are also glowing from a post-Presidency bliss. He shared a photo of the two seemingly on a tropical vacation, where the two are absolutely grinning ear to ear.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure," he endearingly wrote.

