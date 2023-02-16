Strictly's Karen Hauer inundated with support after painful injury The Strictly Come Dancing professional is nursing an injured knee

Karen Hauer may be known for her effortless routines on Strictly Come Dancing, but that doesn't mean the professional dancer isn't prone to an accident or two.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the 40-year-old - who is currently on tour with Gorka Marquez - gave fans an insight into the reality of her dancing career.

She wrote: "Frozen garden peas and sweetcorn on the knee and a Prosecco once again… [laughing emojis] 5,6,7,8… Sit on the floor and stare at nothing kind of evening."

The snap saw Karen posing in front of a mirror whilst nursing her injured knee, with her other leg also sporting a large bruise. Fans flooded to the comments section to post, with one penning: "I think we forget the strain on you and your fellow professionals bodies, we just get to see the good bits. I hope you feel better soon."

Another said: "Ouch. You need a hand held ultrasound massager with gel and lavender and peppermint oil x." A third post read: "Hi Karen I totally feel your pain as I have dislocated my knee, plus severe cartilage damage, major swelling and having to wear a knee splint and totally rest."

A fourth person commented: "Frozen peas are the best for your knee. What have you done? I dislocated my knee years ago and I used peas and I still do when it plays up."

Karen shared this update on Wednesday

Along with fellow pro Gorka, the Venezuelan dancer on the UK tour of Firedance. Speaking in a new interview with HELLO!, Karen opened up about their friendship.

"We understand each other’s abilities and strengths," she said. "We always try to have fun, too, and the fact that we joke around and don’t take ourselves too seriously means that we work well together."

"We hit it off from day one," added Gorka. "Karen was one of the first dancers to help and support me. We're from similar backgrounds, enjoy the same banter and only have to look at each other’s expressions to burst out laughing."

