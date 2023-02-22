Ben Platt reacts to antisemitic Broadway show protests with powerful message

Actor Ben Platt has shared a rare message with fans online after antisemitic protesters gathered outside the first preview of his new Broadway musical Parade. The Jewish actor took to social media on Tuesday to address the situation, which you can watch below, referring to the event as to "ugly and scary."

The Dear Evan Hansen star shared a video via Instagram to discuss the event, saying: "I don't usually address social media in this manner because I'm afraid of it, but I felt compelled this evening because I just got home from our first preview performance of Parade, a musical on Broadway and it was so wonderful and special."

He continued: "I got off stage and was looking on social media and naturally the news of the fact that there were protestors outside the show has spread a lot. That was the stamp of the evening on the public perception of the evening.

Ben Platt is starring as Leo Frank in the new Broadway show Parade

"For those who don't know there were a few neo-Nazi protestors from a really disgusting group outside of the theatre bothering some of our patrons on the way in and saying antisemitic things about Leo Frank who the show is about and spreading antisemitic rhetoric which led to the story in the first place.

"It was very ugly and scary but a wonderful reminder of why we are telling this particular story and how powerful art and theatre can be."

The star spoke out against 'neo-Nazi' protestors outside the theatre

Fans expressed immense support for the actor, with many taking to his comment section to thank him for taking a stand. One fan wrote: "Thank you. As a Jew who regularly faces antisemitism in Georgia, thank you for taking this role. Thank you for helping tell this story." Another said: "I simply cannot wait to see your show and support every single one of you. I love you and am so proud of you. Not just for your years of beautiful work, but for your kindness, calm & love in the face of evil."

The show documents the life and death of American Jew Leo Frank

A third added: "We love you Ben! Hate is so ugly and the amount of Jewish hatred is growing to such epic proportions and we’re so grateful you are such a beautiful ambassador of light and goodness in this time!," and a fourth commented: "As someone who's half Jewish and has a LOT of Jewish friends and family, it's terrifying that this type of hate can still be this strong, and I am so grateful for everyone involved in this show for doing what they're doing and telling this story."

Ben, who rightly referred to the as protestors "evil," was keen not to let the events of the evening affect the show, instead using the opportunity to encourage his followers to see the performance and honour the life of Leo Frank.

Frank's life is documented in Parade, a musical that is a dramatization of the 1913 trial and imprisonment, and 1915 lynching, of the Jewish American in Georgia.

