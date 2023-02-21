Sam Faiers sparks debate as she flies first class with kids The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers shares three children with partner, Paul

Sam Faiers and her family have recently returned from Abu Dhabi following a short break, but the mum-of-three sparked a debate with her fans when she shared a series of photos of the family during the flight home.

The star shared several smiling photos of the family all sat in first class as she shared her difficulties about travelling as a family, especially with young children, including a baby who was teething. In her caption, the television personality wrote: "The truth is going on holiday with small children is tough, especially with a crawling, teething baby."

She continued sharing that although the holiday itself was fine, it was the flight home that created the issues, with baby Edward, who is only six months old only sleeping for an hour out of the seven and a half hour flight.

Sam went on to thank the staff at Etihad Airways who were "accommodating and kind" with the star commenting that she often feels "self-conscious" when flying with a baby.

However, the post created a backlash from her fans with Samantha sharing the photos from the first-class section, where it would be easier to look after a little one.

Sam flew first class - but she sparked debate

Some fans felt it was inconsiderate for Sam to be sharing photos from first class with the current cost of living crisis, with others commenting that she should have tried the journey in economy class, like some of them had.

Sam responded to some of the criticism, highlighting that she has flown economy on previous occasions.

She has since closed the comments on her post, and rewritten her caption, which now simply reads: "Home sweet home," alongside a heart emoji.

The star returned from Abu Dhabi

This isn't the first time that Sam has divided opinion from her fans while flying as during the COVID-19 pandemic, she prepared to jet off from her then family of four.

She shared a cheeky photo from the lift with her and Paul in face masks, but many pointed out that she had left her nose exposed, which wouldn't help protect her from the virus.

One of Sam's followers commented: "Have a lovely time! Just a reminder to wear your mask over your nose too, pinch it to shape your face", while another chimed in with, "Not much point wearing a mask if you don't have your nose covered".

There were plenty more comments in support of Sam's freedom of choice, with one saying: "OMG give the women a break!!! And let her enjoy the selfie with her kids and leave the mask out of it".

