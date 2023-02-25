Helen George dazzles in glamorous video to tease fans ahead of Call the Midwife's finale The former Strictly contestant is a doting mother of two…

Helen George is no stranger to a glamorous update and on Friday, the star shared a video of herself as she teased fans about the upcoming series finale of Call the Midwife where she stars as Trixie Franklin.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 38, reposted the clip, originally shared by BAFTA on her Instagram account which saw her chatting away about how her character found the perfect wedding dress for her highly anticipated wedding on Sunday's show.

In the video, Helen looks effortlessly chic in a green long-sleeved top and camera-ready hair and makeup. Captioning the clip, she says: "Not long to go…"

The star was captured chatting away on her Instagram Stories

Last week, devoted fans of the show were left disappointed after the series finale was pushed back by a week to accommodate the BAFTA's coverage on BBC. Naturally, the anticipation for the episode is at an all-time high, and judging by the synopsis it's going to be a pretty emotional one.

The star was a vision in the clip

It reads: "Nonnatus House is abuzz with excitement as the countdown to Trixie and Matthew's wedding begins. Whilst Sister Veronica has appointed herself in charge of organising the wedding gifts, Trixie's brother, Geoffrey Franklin, arrives from Malta and immediately starts arranging the perfect hen do. However, the approaching nuptials cause stress levels to escalate as a catalogue of small and great disasters threaten to spoil the day.

"Dr Turner, Shelagh and Timothy are first on the scene of a fatal car crash. Dr Turner experiences the biggest test of his career as they race against time to save a precious life. Meanwhile, Nancy considers her future, and Sister Julienne hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all."

Ahead of the upcoming wedding, Helen opened up about what fans can expect from Trixie and Matthew's nuptials. Speaking to Radio Times, she promised an "incredibly romantic" episode, adding: "She's [Trixie] a perfectionist, she wants everything to go really, really well on the day. But I think along the way, especially with Matthew's support, she sort of realises those material things don't really matter and it doesn't matter about the tiara or whatever."

