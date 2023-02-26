Rachel Stevens talks dating after split from husband Alex Bourne

Rachel Stevens has shared a fresh glimpse inside her split from Alex Bourne after parting ways in July 2022.

The former couple – who were together for 12 years – called it quits last year, just one month before they were due to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

In a new interview with The Sun, Rachel, 44, lifted the lid on her heartache. "It's very hard to articulate the feelings, because there are so many," she explained.

"It's been really painful, really sad. It's been the biggest decision to make in our lives, obviously, with our kids."

The former couple were childhood sweethearts

She added: "Our split is very amicable and that's really helping. It's only the last two weeks that we've not been living together. That was definitely difficult. We're doing it with love and respect, but it's a process."

On the subject of dating, the songstress revealed: "I'm not ready to start dating. I've got enough going on for now. But I love love. I'm the soppiest person. We should be happy to be in love and deserve all the great things in life."

The singer at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Rachel and Alex tied the knot back in 2009. The pair said 'I do' at the glittering location of Claridge's, with the beautiful bride walking down the aisle to her own S Club 7 hit, I've Never Had A Dream Come True.

The former couple went on to welcome two daughters together: Amelie, 12, and Minnie, eight.

Rachel broke the news of their shock split on social media on 1 July 2022, writing: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

Rachel with her daughter Amelie

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other."

She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

