Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg mourns sad loss in heartbreaking tribute

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has paid a touching tribute to one of his fans who sadly passed away.

Taking to his Instagram account, the New Kids on the Block singer shared several photos showing him and his bandmates posing alongside Jenny, who was a dedicated fan of the group and had met them on several occasions when attending their concerts.

The actor - who recently revealed his new documentary - penned an emotional message in the caption that read: "I'm not sure if she knew. I'm not sure if any of you ever truly know. How much you mean. How much joy you bring. How much you inspire.

"It's often said that the smallest gesture from me, or one of my bandmates, means so much. I hope you all know, and I pray that Jenny knew, that it works in reverse too! The smallest little gesture, from you. The tiniest little smile. The thoughtful little gifts. The funniest little joke. The love that you so consistently share with us — means so much, too! It may not seem like it can lift us — but it does!"

He continued: "One kind word can be the fuel that inspires. It can spread through me, or my band, and touch the hearts of an arena filled with people. A smile from the front row, can reflect off of me and touch somebody in the very last row. They can then reflect it to everyone in their lives! It is all so magical and it all means so much."

He then paid tribute to Jenny - who was clearly a pillar of the fan community - saying she "lifted our spirits so often," before referencing an occasion this summer when she traveled from her home in Australia to see the group in concert.

"God is getting one very special angel up there," he said. "I trust that one day, I will see you again and remind you that you were some kind of an angel down here, too. Keep shining that light of yours on us, Jenny. It can only shine brighter from above!

"Godspeed my dear friend and sister. You will be missed dearly, but honored and celebrated daily," he added.

The post also included two screenshots of a separate message in which the actor showed his appreciation for the fan community, affectionately named: "Blockheads". "I trust with all of my heart that god brought every one of us into each other's lives," it read. "I also believe, with every ounce of my being, that we are all connected and that we'll always be connected."

Donnie - who is married to actress Jenny McCarthy and is a proud father to sons Xavier and Elijah- was inundated with messages from fans in the comments section.

One person wrote: "Her love for you Donnie and this band was the most meaningful, deepest, most passionate we know of. This is such a fitting tribute to this beautiful soul. She will be so missed and our world will never be the same," while another added: "Beautiful words for a beautiful soul #RIPJenny."

