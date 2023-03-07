Nicole Kidman was almost a stepmom to this famous star before her marriage to Keith Urban Before Keith Urban, the Big Little Lies star was engaged to another A-list musician

Nicole Kidman is well known for her roles in blockbuster hits such as Moulin Rouge, Eyes Wide Shut and To Die For, as well as for her relationships with fellow A-listers Tom Cruise and Keith Urban.

But did you know that prior to her current relationship with the country rockstar, the actress was actually engaged to another musician and the father of one of her Big Little Lies costars?

Between the years 2003 and 2004, the Australian actress was in a relationship with American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz, the father of High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz. In 2004, Nicole and Lenny even got engaged, meaning that the Paddington actress almost became Zoë's stepmom. See Nicole and Zoë act alongside each other in the video below.

While working with the Fantastic Beasts franchise star to promote their TV show, Nicole opened up to Net-a-Porter's The Edit magazine about her past relationship with the then teenage Zoë, explaining: "Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father."

In January 2020, Nicole explained she now feels more like a big sister to Zoë rather than a former stepmom-to-be. "I feel protective, like a big sister, toward her," she told Elle. "She is carving her own path with confidence and grace… She's having a big moment now, but it's only going to get bigger."

Zoë has also opened up about her and the now 55-year-old's past relationship. While also speaking to The Edit in 2017, the Batman actress said: "I hadn't seen [Kidman] in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together. I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me."

Nicole and Zoë together in 2020

While the actress admitted in 2020 that she'd been "a grumpy teenager" when she and Nicole first met, it is clear that both then and now, the two have a lot of respect for each other.

"She's so good that sometimes it was distracting. After every take I wanted to just stop and say, 'Wow,'" Zoë gushed about Nicole during their joint feature in Elle.

Meanwhile Nicole continued: "She's a triple threat because she can dance, sing, and act. She is deeply feminine, and she always smells so good!"

