Tim McGraw admits making videos with Faith Hill is 'intimidating' in sweet Valentine's tribute: 'She just is so beautiful' The former 1883 star looked back on filming It's Our Love with his wife

If there is anyone who knows how to make a girl swoon, it is country singer Tim McGraw, and the star had fans absolutely swooning over his tribute to his wife, Faith Hill, in honor of Valentine's Day.

The singer looked back at one of the most special, and defining, moments of the very first years of their relationship for the special day.

Tim took to Instagram to share a video in which he is reacting to watching him and Faith's first ever music video together, for their 1997 ballad It's Your Love.

WATCH: Tim McGraw reveals sweet surprise for his daughters

Loading the player...

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in skin-tight green wetsuit in honor of Philadelphia Eagles for Super Bowl

As soon as a clip from his fellow country star wife came up on his screen, the first thing he did was compliment her, saying: "Wow! How beautiful is my wife in this video, my gosh."

He then looked back on the special moment, adding: "This is our first music video together, our first song we ever did together," and even admitted that making videos with Faith can be intimidating.

MORE: Was Rihanna's son at Super Bowl 2023? Her family life revealed

Tim explained: "I'm always intimidated making videos with Faith just because she just is so beautiful, I mean… She just – the camera loves her," even adding: "I always call them 'the beauty and the beast' videos."

Tim couldn't help but gush over his wife of over twenty-five years

He further said: "That's always been a special song for us, and it will always be a special song to us."

MORE: Travis and Jason Kelce's sad family history revealed ahead of Super Bowl

MORE: Goldie Hawn looks tiny alongside supertall grandson for family reunion

"Forever grateful for this love and the memories. Happy Valentine's Day my love," he then wrote in the caption, with fans quickly gushing over the heartfelt tribute in the comments section in return.

The iconic country couple have been married since 1996

"You are a very lucky man... she is more than a keeper, she is God sent!!!" one fan wrote, as others commented: "Y'all are truly the best together and what a wonderful example you set for couples," as well as: "This made my day!"

The song and music video is special to the couple for a variety of reasons, as not only was it their first together, but Faith was pregnant with their first daughter, Gracie, while filming it. In a throwback photo of the video she posted last year, she said: "While many more have followed, this one will always hold a special place in my heart. I was pregnant with our first child, Gracie, and I was craving milkshakes. In this behind-the-scenes photo, I was most likely trying to hide the stain on my dress from the milkshake I devoured that day!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.