Heartbreaking news for Elton John and David Furnish as they announce family loss Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian were quick to pay their condolences

Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been left heartbroken following the death of their beloved dog, Marilyn.

Taking to Instagram this week, 60-year-old David paid an emotional tribute to their pet who passed away just days ahead of her 18th birthday.

The couple are mourning the loss of one their dogs

"A heartbreakingly sad farewell to our beautiful and gorgeous Marilyn, just shy of her 18th birthday [hands together and heart emoji]," he wrote. "She gave our family an abundance of joy and love.

"Marilyn joined the Furnish-Johns as companion to Elton's beloved cocker spaniel Arthur. Together they travelled the world with us - from backstage at Caesar's Palace to the gondolas of Venice. Life was never, ever dull with them charging around."

Recalling fond memories of Marilyn and their children and on the bond they shared, David added: "Marilyn was like a sentry posted at the door when both Zachary and Elijah first came home from the hospital.

"Instinctively she knew about the importance of their arrival, and lay directly under their prams keeping vigil. "Occasionally, she'd pop her head up over the edge to check on their well-being, with her tail wagging away madly. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY who wasn't a part of the family got near those boys. She was a fiercely loyal and protective mother.

David uploaded this post of their pet dog

"She's back together with Arthur now, charging around in doggie heaven and chasing rabbits. A dear friend once remarked 'A dog is the only love you can buy' and the love we got back from Marilyn was bountiful and immeasurable. @eltonjohn."

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment to express their sorrow, with close friend Elizabeth Hurley writing: "Oh Spoilt, thinking of you all [heart emojis]." Her son Damian added: "Oh Uncle Boo [broken heart emoji] so, so sorry. Sending lots of love xxx."

Susannah Constantine remarked: "Oh Marilyn. Such a sweet gentle lady. She really was part of the family. Gutting. Let's hope we all get old as gracefully as her. Xxx." Gaby Roslin commented: "Sending hugs my darling [heart emoji] so sad [heart emoji]."

