Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds posts competitive workout photo as fans weigh in The Deadpool actor was in a competitive mood

Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds has shared a competitive workout photo as he gets into shape for his next film and fans have a lot to say about it.

The Hollywood star, who welcomed his fourth child with Blake in February, is clearly very focused on getting into shape so that he will be able to rival his Deadpool 3 costar, Hugh Jackman.

Ryan is known for how competitive he can be on social media, often teasingly challenging his wife Blake over Instagram or Twitter. Find out all about their sweet relationship in the video below.

However, the Welcome to Wrexham A-lister is now more fixated on challenging his costar, as he captioned the photo of him at the gym: "Keep up with the Jackmans."

Fans of Ryan and the Deadpool films were quick to react to the Free Guy star's post, which showed him surrounded by a lot of gym gear and wearing a grey hoodie. Several were very complimentary of the Canadian actor.

"Could you start aging already??? You’re making us all look bad over here Ryan," one person penned.

Ryan's gym photograph was posted on Thursday

"This is gonna be insane. I can’t wait," another wrote.

But others got more into character regarding the joke feud that Ryan and Hugh have between each other, while others questioned whether Ryan was really putting in the work.

"Somewhere Hugh says 'barely'," teased one person in reply to Ryan's claim he was keeping up with Hugh's fitness.

Ryan and Hugh are jokingly very competitive

"8,000 calories he’s doing a day. Where you at?" asked another.

A third joked: "You actually have to use the equipment…"

Earlier this week, Hugh Jackman opened up on his Instagram about the circa 8000 calorie diet he was on in order to bulk up for the film, which is due to be released in 2024, and which is also going to star The Crown's Emma Corrin.

