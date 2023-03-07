Ryan Reynolds celebrates personal good news soon after welcoming fourth child with Blake Lively The Wrexham AFC owner has a lot to feel good about

Ryan Reynolds currently has a lot to feel good about in his life, having recently only become a dad for the fourth time after welcoming a new child with wife Blake Lively.

The actor did have more good news to celebrate in the midst of his continued endeavors with parenting and tireless work with his several ownerships and partnerships.

MNTN, a firm that builds advertising software which Ryan acts as the Chief Creative Officer for, received a special honor that was commemorated by its team last week.

MNTN was named one of 2023's most innovative companies in advertising

The company was named as one of 2023's Most Innovative in advertising by business magazine Fast Company, alongside popular advertising firms like Ogilvy and WPP.

The blurb cited some of their popular successes with commercials utilizing Law & Order star Chris Meloni for Peloton and Jackass star Steve O.

"You can't spell 'innovative' without 'TV'. Thanks @FastCompany for recognizing MNTN as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Advertising," the company's social post read.

While Ryan and Blake have never made an announcement confirming that they had welcomed a newborn, the Deadpool star did confirm it with an interview in the following weeks.

Presenting the 2022 CNBC Stock Draft Champions:@VancityReynolds and @weareMNTN's Mark Douglas



They join to talk why they chose Netflix and Ford in the draft, recap the ads and marketing landscape after The Super Bowl, and other business ventures they're involved in pic.twitter.com/p9keg7Jwc5 — Power Lunch (@PowerLunch) February 13, 2023

Ryan opened up about the state of his home with four children

Speaking with CNBC's Power Lunch just after the Super Bowl, he did not deny that the two had become parents once again, sharing an update on their life since.

When asked about the gender of their baby, though, all the actor had to say with a laugh was: "I'm not telling, this ain't a birth announcement."

He expressed further in the interview how the news of the birth was able to spread without having to make a formal announcement of the fact, thanks to a photograph that Blake shared. You can see the other ways in which the couple have been supportive of each other in the video below.

In the picture, the A Simple Favor actress was seen visibly without her baby bump, alluding in her caption that it was a recent snap and that she had "been busy."

