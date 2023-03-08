Ryan Reynolds shares rare new photo of lookalike family member you need to see Blake and Ryan are newly minted parents of four

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have had a lot to celebrate recently, and now there's another family milestone for the two to mark.

Ryan shared on his social media that it was his brother Terry's birthday, posting a photograph of the two lookalike siblings dressed in matching suits on his Instagram Stories.

Ryan shared a cheeky birthday message for his brother Terry

"Happy birthday," Ryan wrote, before cheekily adding: "You don't look a day over [expletive] you," which Terry responded to by reposting on his own Instagram Stories.

The two brothers definitely share a close relationship, with the Canadian star also close to his two other older siblings, brothers Jeffrey and Patrick.

MORE: How Ryan Reynolds responded to being asked about gender of fourth baby with Blake Lively

TRENDING NOW: Sarah Ferguson has surprising response when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The family unit are even spotted on outings together, with Blake recently sharing a glimpse of one of their family nights out that ended in disaster for her appearance.

Blake and Ryan attended the New York City Ballet with Terry and her half sister Robyn back in December, not long before they reportedly welcomed their fourth child. You can check out more on their love story in the video below.

WATCH: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Love Story

Loading the player...

While Blake shared a snapshot of herself enjoying her time at the show, it was the photograph that came immediately after that expressed her ire.

She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram Stories smiling for a group shot, although her hair had definitely seen better days.

MORE: The real reason behind Blake Lively's daughter James' moniker is incredibly bittersweet

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's former stepson shares personal update in rare post - fans send support

Swept up to one side, it had matted up and developed a life of its own, giving her a severe case of bed-head, and Blake definitely noticed.

"How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?" she wrote alongside the picture, mentioning Terry, Robyn, and also Ryan.

Blake called out her siblings and husband for not looking out for her appearance

While the parents never explicitly confirmed that they had welcomed baby no. 4, the younger sibling to their daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, Ryan has mentioned his home turning into a "zoo" ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.