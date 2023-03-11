Sharon Stone shares intimate glimpse into her bedroom with details nobody was expecting Sharon resides in Beverly Hills with her three adopted sons

Sharon Stone has given her Instagram followers a rare glimpse into her Beverly Hills home with new snaps marking her 65th birthday.

The star, who celebrated her birthday on March 10, shared a series of photos of herself posing with wax candy lips that mimicked an oversized pout, whilst sporting black printed silk pajamas and holding several 'Happy Birthday' balloons.

It was not just what Sharon referred to as her "Hollywood" lips that caught fans' attention though, but also the unique decorations in her home.

The photos reveal a doll figure sitting on the edge of Sharon's shelves, along with various decorative pieces, including an art print and several face ornaments. The shot also gives a glimpse of a grand wooden back chair that Sharon can be seen sitting on, next to a sleek tiered shelf stack that holds her collection of ornaments.

Sharon captioned the Instagram post: "I did it. Finally. For my birthday. I went Hollywood. Sometimes you get EXACTLY what you wish for. Thanks Liz."

Fans and friends headed straight to the comments to have their say on the hilarious post. One follower wrote: "Wax lips!! I can remember the cherry taste."While another added: "Happy birthday! This is why we love you."

Sharon resides in her Hollywood mansion with her three adopted sons, Roan, 22, Laird, 17, and Quinn, 16. The actress is known to have a close relationship with her children, though she recently revealed that the relationship hasn't always been smooth sailing.

In an appearance on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Sharon shared that she faced a difficult custody battle involving her eldest son back in 2004, which resulted in her ex-husband Phil Bronstein gaining primary custody of Roan for a period of time.

