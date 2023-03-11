Halle Berry, 56, gets fans talking with risque naked bathroom selfie

Halle Berry is feeling good! The actress shared a video from her bathroom, where she appeared naked standing in front of her walk-in shower as she recorded herself.

As you can see in the video below, the actress wore no make-up and allowed her curls to fall over her face as she embraced her natural beauty. "Guess who’s going to the ball tomorrow?" she captioned the post which was set to Michael Buble's version of 'Feelin' Good'.

"You're the epitome of hotness, baby!," commented pal Chelsea Handler, as fans were quick to share their love for her, with many asking what she may be wearing on the red carpet.

The Oscar-winning actress - the first and still the only black woman to win an Academy Award for Best Actress – didn't share the details of Sunday's fashion look but we're sure it will be a stand out look among the many A-listers.

In 2022, as Halle marked her 56th birthday, she delighted fans as she posted a daring photo in lacy black lingerie, as she shared she was "feeling much gratitude and love," and total empowerment.

The lace bodice featured a sweetheart neckline and delicate embellished straps, and Halle styled her vampy silver pixie cut in a dramatic side part, letting her natural curls frame her ageless features.

Halle, who is mom to 14-year-old daughter Nahla, has had an incredible year, as just 12 months ago she was honored with the sixth annual SeeHer Award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

The SeeHer award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.

She also made her directorial debut with the Netflix feature Bruised, which was critically acclaimed.