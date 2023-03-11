Princess Kate defied expectations in corset dress during date day with Prince William The Princess of Wales-to-be looked ethereal in her white attire at Wimbledon

The British chill is in full swing meaning the scarfs, gloves and coats are out in action. So, we thought, who better to look to for some pre-emptive summer style inspiration than the Princess of Wales? Back in the early 2000s, the royal rocked many Y2K looks, leaving us with plenty to feast our eyes upon for year-round style guides.

Before she married into the royal family, Princess Kate was spotted at Wimbledon wearing one of her most ethereal looks to date. The royal-to-be donned a heavenly white corset dress featuring a boned peplum bodice, white pleating, spaghetti straps and a rich cream hue which accentuated her sun-kissed glow, no doubt courtesy of a beachside getaway with then-boyfriend Prince William.

Princess Kate was joined at the tennis event by her beau William, who looked suave in a sharp nany suit, a crisply ironed shirt and a red tie.

The Princess of Wales looked ethereal in a pleated corset dress

Avid tennis fan Kate wore her brunette hair down loose and swept to the side in a glamorous, cool-girl manner. She clasped a nude clutch bag to subtly complement her angelic aesthetic.

The royal enjoyed a sun-soaked day out at Wimbledon

While she may be known for her uber-structured attire and composed wardrobe, before her royal days, the princess was also known to rock the occasional pair of low-waisted jeans.

She was joined by her then-boyfriend and husband-to-be Prince William

Case in point would be back in 2005 when Prince William's wife-to-be stepped out in the Scottish town of St. Andrews prior to her graduation ceremony. The history of art student looked laid-back in some light-wash blue jeans featuring a low-slung silhouette, bell bottoms and an American It-girl feel.

She teamed the trousers with a simple white cami top, complete with a sweet frilled trim and spaghetti straps. A large, woven black belt tied her look together while infusing her outfit choice with an undeniable noughties twist.

