Prince Harry's family did attend daughter Lilibet's intimate christening – report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana may have not had her grandfather, King Charles III, or her uncle, Prince William, present at her christening – but some family members were in attendance.

The intimate gathering, which took place on Friday, 3 March, was reportedly attended by Harry's aunts, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the sisters of the late Princess Diana, according to Marie Claire.

Harry has maintained a close relationship with his mother's siblings following her tragic death in 1997, and Jane even gave an emotional reading from the Song of Solomon at his wedding to Meghan in 2018.

Lilibet's christening was confirmed on International Women's Day with a spokesperson for the couple announcing the news with a statement that read: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Bishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor."

Harry has remained close to his mother's side of the family

It's thought the ceremony was a small and intimate affair that took place at Harry and Meghan's Montecito home in California. According to People,

Harry and Meghan had extended an invitation to members of the royal family but they were unable to attend – no doubt due to the distance and their busy royal schedules.

The couple announced Lilibet's christening on International Women's Day

Royal watchers were quick to notice that the Sussexes referred to their daughter as 'Princess Lilibet' for the first time. Lilibet and her brother, three-year-old Archie, automatically received titles when their grandfather became King – despite the fact Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals.

The changes are now reflected on the royal family's website, with the entries in the line of succession for Archie and Lilibet now reading Prince Archie Harrison of Sussex and Princess Lilibet Diana of Sussex.

Previously the children were known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

