Jamie Lee Curtis reveals reason why she skipped the Oscars after party – and it's not what you think

Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed the real reason why she skipped the Oscars after party on Sunday night – and it wasn't just about getting an early bedtime!

It turns out the 64-year-old actress, who took home the Best Supporting Actress award at Sunday evening's awards, had other matters on her mind. Relive Jamie's emotional Oscars acceptance speech in the video below.

Jamie, who also shared an emotional message about her trans daughter Ruby while answering press questions following her win, appeared to leave the Oscars soon after picking up her newly engraved award. And it turns out this was in order to get home to her adorable rescue pup Runi, as well as to avoid staying up too late.

The actress revealed her additional reasoning in an Instagram post which she shared to Instagram on Monday, writing: "The best greeting last night was from my beautiful @perfect_pet_rescue pup, Runi, who truly couldn't give a[n expletive] about the statue I was holding."

She continued: "[Runi] just was happy to have me home, connecting with him the only way you can when you feel love toward an animal the way I feel toward him and him to me."

The cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once arrive at the Vanity Fair after party

While the rest of her Everything Everywhere All At Once stars were seen arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, Jamie appears to have completely prioritized getting home to her pooch.

On Tuesday, the Halloween star shocked Savannah Guthrie and other Today hosts when she went into detail about how much she not only appreciated getting to bed early, but also waking up early too.

Jamie prioritised getting home to Runi

"I love the morning. I love the idea that I control the universe in the morning," the SAG award winning actress elaborated. "It's the time when my brain is working and it's really quiet and nobody else is up and around," she said.

Jamie's sleep habits were in focus following an interview she did with The Hollywood Reporter, during which she revealed how her fondness of an early bedtime had prevented her from wanting to attend a pre-Oscars nominee dinner party.

