Cate Blanchett’s private family life: all about the Oscar nominee's kids, husband and where she calls home Already a two-time Oscar winner, The Lord of the Rings and Marvel actress married 1997

Cate Blanchett has won over critics and audiences across the world thanks to her breathtaking, wide-ranging performances in films such as Carol, Nightmare Alley and The Lord of the Rings franchise.

But while the acclaimed, hard-working Australian star, 53, is often on our silver screens, she tends to keep her personal life more private.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress, who has been nominated for another Best Actress Oscar this year for her role as an embattled composer in Tár, has been married to her husband for over 25 years.

Cate and her husband in 2017

Now, ahead of her arrival at 2023's awards ceremony, HELLO! explores everything there is to know about their family life.

Who is Cate Blanchett married to?

The multi-award winning fashionable actress and star of both huge franchise films and independent classics is married to Australian playwright, screenwriter and director Andrew Upton. And while Andrew keeps a far lower profile than his wife, he is responsible for several hugely successful theatre productions.

Between 2008 and 2015, Upton, now 57, adapted plays such as The Cherry Orchard, Cyrano de Bergerac and Uncle Vanya for the Sydney Theatre Company as part of his role there as its Artistic Director – a title role which he shared for five years with his famous wife.

The couple clearly love working on creative projects together, as they also share a production company called Dirty Films which has worked on films including Carol and 2013's The Turning. Plus, although Andrew seemingly prefers to stay behind the scenes and away from the limelight, he did star alongside his wife in the 2015 Australian-German art film Manifesto.

In December 2022, Cate and Andrew celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple's relationship moved fast after they first met in 1997 at Sydney's Belvoir St Theatre, and Andrew proposed to Cate just three weeks after.

Andrew and Cate met at a theatre and have frequently collaborated together since

In 2008, during an interview with Fox News Cate admitted she had one regret regarding her marriage, explaining: "The only moment of my life I would possibly recapture is getting remarried again because we didn't take any photographs. We didn't have any money at the time and we couldn't afford a photographer."

How many kids does Cate Blanchett have?

Cate and Andrew have four children, sons Dashiell, 21, Roman, 18, and Ignatius, 15; and an eight-year-old daughter named Edith, who they adopted in 2015.

Speaking to people in 2008 following the birth of her third son, Ignatius, Cate revealed how much she was enjoying raising a house full of boys. "Having boys is great", she told People. "It's a neat position to be in and I love the high energy that comes along in raising boys. It's fun."

Cate and Andrew with their youngest son Ignatius at the Oceans 8 premiere in 2018

Meanwhile, in 2015 she opened up to Sky News about the joy of adopting the family's youngest member. "It’s wonderful to welcome a little girl into our fold,” Blanchett gushed. “We’re besotted… Fourth time around, it’s extraordinary."

While Cate has said that she and Andrew have tried not to influence their kids' career paths, they've clearly passed on a love of the arts to their eldest, Dashiell, who is now studying at a film school.

Where do Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton live?

The Elizabeth star and her director husband live with their family in the UK in the town of Crowborough, East Sussex. The Upton-Blanchett bunch enjoy a quiet existence in an historic English manor called Highwell House reportedly worth up to £5 million.

The pair's property has an illustrious history but was in a sorry state when Cate and Andrew purchased it in 2015. However, the A-list star and her husband renovated the home, which was once home to Sherlock Holmes author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and then later Doctor Who star Tom Baker, back to its former glory.

Cate and her fellow Oscars 2023 Best Actress nominee Michelle Yeoh

Both native Australians, the couple used to reside with their children in a lavish five-bedroom home in Sydney's Hunters Hill area. However, they put this $20 million Australian dollar (circa $13.1 million US dollar) house on the market in 2016.

The pair also used to own a holiday home in the Republic of Vanuatu, near Fiji, which came complete with a private beach. But again, choosing to move to their slightly less secluded farm location in the UK, the couple sold this home in 2019 for around $1.4 million.

What has Cate Blanchette said about being a mom and wife?

While Cate and Andrew choose to keep their personal life out of the spotlight, the 53-year-old has discussed her family life on rare occasions.

In 1999, Cate revealed the story of her first meeting with Andrew in an issue of Vanity Fair. The Thor: Ragnarok star surprised fans by revealing that the pair did not get along when they first met.

Cate and Andrew at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in 2023

"He thought I was aloof and I thought he was arrogant," she said. "And it just shows how wrong you can be. But once he kissed me, that was that."

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Cate revealed more details about Andrew's proposal. "I cooked him the worst meal," she said, setting the scene for their important moment.

"I somehow decided that to stuff a trout with walnuts and goat's cheese would be a good idea. He ate it, and then he asked me to marry him, so clearly, he was, I don't know, hallucinating," she joked.

Meanwhile the actress opened up about parenting with Andrew during an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast which was recorded during the pandemic. "We [had] a meltdown on Sunday," the actress revealed regarding the couple's home-schooling situation.

Cate with her daughter in 2017

"The kids are all homeschooled and I think it all struck us between nine am and eleven-thirty am that we had all been locked in and not seen another human being for seven weeks, she continued. "It was like we were in deep space and could not get off the spaceship. I was frightened someone was going to eat someone.

"Your children think you are so annoying, and you think, 'I am not that bad, am I?' I am always crying. It was one of those where everyone storms off and then you forget it,” she revealed honestly.

