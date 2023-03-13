Michelle Williams’ BFF Busy Philipps mistakenly thinks she’s won an Oscar - watch The Dawson's Creek actress was watching the Oscars at home to support her friend

Michelle Williams' best friend Busy Philipps has shared an hilarious video on Instagram showing the moment she momentarily thought that her friend had won an Oscar.

Like the majority of us, Busy was watching the 2023 ceremony at home this year. However, the Freaks and Geeks star took to her Instagram stories to share some of her reactions to the best moments of the ceremony.

See the moment she thought Michelle Williams had won an Oscar in the video below.

WATCH: The moment Busy Philipps confuses her friend with Michelle Yeoh

As Busy described in the video above, this year's ceremony was made a little more confusing because two actresses named Michelle were nominated. Michelle Yeoh was nominated for her role in the biggest success of the night, Everything Everywhere All at Once, meanwhile Michelle Williams was nominated for her role in The Fabelmans.

While it was Michelle Yeoh who took home the big award, both women were winners thanks to their nominations – plus the fact they were both some of the best dressed at this year's awards!

Michelle Williams at the 2023 Oscars

As Busy later referenced in her story, 2023 marked Michelle's fifth Academy nomination. The actress was previously nominated for her supporting roles in Brokeback Mountain and Manchester By The Sea, and her lead performances in Blue Valentine and My Week With Marilyn.

The 43-year-old's friendship with Michelle goes back over 20 years, when they met while working on the hugely successful drama series Dawson's Creek.

Michelle Yeoh with her Best Actress award

As well as reacting to the Best Actress category, Busy also hilariously shared her live reaction to the moment Elizabeth Banks tripped on stage. "What is happening?" she said, shocked, before explaining dramatically to the camera: "She almost just, like- died, on stage. That was insane."

"Who wants to fall on stage?" she continued thoughtfully, before later adding: "[When] I fall, and I fall hard. Like, it's shocking for people around me when I fall because I really, I [expletive] go for it, like everything else!" she joked.

