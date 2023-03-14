Hoda Kotb reveals which A-list star supported her amid daughter's hospitalization The Today Show host's youngest daughter, Hope Catherine, was hospitalized for several days in March

Hoda Kotb recently experienced some turmoil in her family, after her daughter, Hope Catherine, three, was hospitalized, leading the host to be absent from the Today Show for over a week.

Upon her return to the show on March 6th, and revealing the reason for her absence, she was promptly inundated with support from her co-stars, celebrities, and fans alike.

That included a sweet gesture from none other than Jamie Lee Curtis, who though she has been busier than ever this award season with the success of Everything Everywhere All At Once – which earned her her first Oscar win – she took a moment to extend her support to Hoda. You can watch her discussing her daughter's health battle in the video below.

During Tuesday's installment of the show, which featured an appearance from Jamie herself via video call, Hoda made sure to shout her out for her kindness.

"I was opening packages in my apartment last night, all the Amazon stuff that you get," she recalled, adding: "And Jamie Lee – I opened a package and inside I saw two teddy bears... that you had given to my girls."

With the sweet care package, she also included a "beautiful" gift from the Halloween actress' charity, My Hand in Yours, which aims to fundraise for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Both Hoda and Jamie have been each other's cheerleaders

Hoda then revealed the touching note Jamie added, which read: "I know it was scary. This is for your girls."

She reflected on how deeply touched she was by the gesture, telling her: "I thought to myself, 'In the middle of her shining moment in her life, she is sending something to me and my kids.'"

Hoda was overjoyed to see Jamie win her very first Oscar on Sunday

The mother-of-two – Hope's older sister is six-year-old Haley Joy – added: "I can't tell you how touching and how beautiful I thought that was. And I just wanted to say thank you."

Jamie in turn told her: "It's the hardest thing in the world. There's nothing scarier in the world than a sick kid."

