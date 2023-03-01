Hoda Kotb's daughter's reaction to becoming a big sister is priceless in unearthed video The Today star is such a proud mom

Hoda Kotb loves nothing more than being a parent and often shares updates on her young daughters, Haley and Hope, on social media.

The Today star memorably shared the most heartwarming story on the NBC daytime show back in 2020, as she announced live on the show that she had adopted baby daughter Hope Catherine - now three.

In the footage below, Hoda revealed just what her little girl Haley - now five - thought of the news, which sparked a reaction from her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's daughter had the BEST reaction to being a big sister

Loading the player...

Back in the present day, and Hoda's fans are speculating where the star is, as she has been absent from the daytime program since the beginning of the week, due to a family member's ill health.

Hoda has shared a number of cryptic posts on Instagram, which have left some of her followers to wonder if she had adopted again. "Choose hope," was her latest Instagram meme, posted on Tuesday.

Comments included: "Did you get another baby Hoda?" and "'Choose Hope' makes me think of you choosing to adopt - how exciting!" The star has previously expressed her desire to adopt a third child.

Hoda Kotb has announced both her daughter's adoptions on Today

Speaking to People for a cover story last year, she said: "It's definitely in the universe for me. "I feel like whatever is meant to be is meant to be. But I know a few things. I have love and time, and we have an open space."

Hoda continued: "Every time I see a child who needs something or read about a child, my heart's breaking. I'm like, I know if we could invite them into our home just what it would mean. Not just for the child, but for us."

Having adopted both her daughters while already in her 50s, the NBC star spoke of the importance of her family, regardless of the age. "Family to me is everything— and having one of my own is something I never thought I'd have," she explained.

Hoda with Today co-star and good friend, Savannah Guthrie

"I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me!

"It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope. They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, 'I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.'

She concluded: "It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that's just right for me."

