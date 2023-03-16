Luna Stephens shines as she cares for family while Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are away It seems that talent and a big heart run in the Legend family!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's eldest daughter, Luna Stephens, has charmed the world with her latest display of responsibility and maturity.

The proud mom shared how their six-year-old daughter has stepped up to look after her younger siblings while they were out of the house.

Chrissy and John left their children in the capable hands of their daughter Luna

Posting the adorable moment on Instagram on Wednesday, Chrissy captioned the pictures: "Told Luna to look after the house while I was gone and she did really well."

The first image shows Luna cradling her baby sister Esti Maxine, while the second picture shows her walking younger brother, Miles, four, in the rain making sure he is using his umbrella correctly.

Luna cradling her baby sister Esti

The next set of pictures sees Luna baking cupcakes with Miles and later proudly displaying the finished product to the camera.

The post delighted fans with many singing Luna’s praises. "Cuteness overload!!!!! Luna is the boss!!" wrote TV host Padma Lakshmi.

Luna shows her baby brother Miles how to use his umbrella

Chrissy, who has been candid about her personal life and experiences on social media, often shares sweet moments of her family with her millions of followers.

The TV personality gave birth to little Esti in August last year, who came two years after Chrissy miscarried their son Jack 20 weeks into her pregnancy in October 2020.

Luna proudly showcases the cupcakes she made with her brother Miles

In her pregnancy announcement, Chrissy expressed the anxiety she had felt about finally sharing her happy news. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she began in the post shared on Instagram.

Referencing her journey with IVF, she added: "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

"Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

She concluded: "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

