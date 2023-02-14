Amanda Owen sparks fan reaction for first Valentine's Day since split from husband Our Yorkshire Farm shepherdess and husband Clive Owen split last year

Amanda Owen is facing a very different Valentine's Day this year following her separation from husband Clive last year, but that hasn't stopped her from throwing herself into her farm work.

Taking to Instagram on the big day, the Our Yorkshire Farm star shared some gorgeous photos from Ravenseat Farm, where she and some of her children were preparing the horses for a visit from a farrier, who is a type of veterinarian who specialises in equine care and helping with horse hooves.

Amanda showed off several photos of her young brood with the horses, who had all looked fluffier than normal due to their thick winter coats.

The star posted: "Awaiting the farrier. Maple, Hazel & Tony not looking so shoddy in the sunshine."

Fans loved the photos that Amanda shared and were quick to comment, with one saying: "Doesn't sunshine and a nicely trimmed hoof make the world feel much better."

A second enthused: "Such warm winter coats!" while a third wrote: "So beautiful, grown so very much. Gorgeous."

The kids prepared the horses

But many noticed that Tony appeared to be sporting a fringe in the snaps, and they shared their delight at the unusual style for the horse.

Amanda always involves her children in her work, but earlier in the month the mum-of-nine sparked concern as she shared a video of her eldest son, Rueben, chopping wood with some of his younger siblings nearby.

Fans spotted the fringe on one horse!

"You rock Reuben! All day, working away to make a mounting block to put into a drystone wall. Chips off the old block! #yorkshire #crafting #rocks #stones #busy #drystonewall," she wrote in the caption.

Fans, however, were quick to point out the lack of eye protection worn by Reuben, as well as anyone else nearby.

"Hard working lad but should have eye protection," and "But please wear eye protection," were among the comments left below the images. A third follower penned: "Wear eye protection! Your eyes are precious. That goes for anyone near… like your sister."

