Miranda Lambert shares huge news no one was expecting as fans rush to congratulate her

Miranda Lambert announced some major news on Wednesday that came as a complete surprise to her fans.

The country music singer took to Instagram to reveal that she is preparing for a new "adventure" after deciding to part ways with her record label, Sony, after 20 years. The announcement was made even more poignant as she shared it on the 18th anniversary of the release of her first album, Kerosene.

Sharing a collage of the stunning artwork for nine of her records, Miranda penned: "Since I was 19 years old, Sony has been my home in Nashville.

"Over the last 20 years Together we have released albums that allowed me to share my story with the world, and we’ve reached heights I’d never even dreamed were possible."

She continued: "I'm so thankful for our time together and everything they made possible for me, yet I wouldn't be true to myself if I wasn't constantly looking for the next challenge and a new way to stretch my creativity.

"With that in mind, I've decided to say goodbye to my Sony family. I can't wait to see what the next adventure holds."

Miranda has left Sony after 20 years

Her followers raced to the comments to share supportive and congratulatory messages, with one responding: "Congratulations! Love a woman that knows her worth and can't wait for your next chapter."

A second said: "Congratulations on your new adventure. Only place to continue going is up!"

Miranda has won over 70 prestigious awards

A third replied: "CONGRATULATIONS! Big things about to come out of this!" A fourth added: "All the best to you! Your music is great, so we are all very confident that you will always succeed with giving us great music."

While Miranda didn't disclose what her next move is, it's clear she'll be taking her fanbase with her. Since the release of her first album, she has gone on to achieve ten number-one hit radio singles and win more than 70 prestigious awards.

