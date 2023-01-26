Miranda Lambert cozies up to Brendan McLoughlin as they mark sweet relationship milestone The Mama's Broken Heart singer is so in love

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin couldn't be happier together — as the couple's latest pics attest.

The country singer and her husband celebrated four years of marriage with a beach vacation, documenting the fun on Instagram.

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert delights fans with long-awaited news

"Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin," she captioned her post. "Happy anniversary babe! You are the best."

The Grammy winner threw in a cheeky "Y'all are welcome for the last two pics," for two photos of her shirtless husband besider her as she poses in a tied white shirt and pink frayed shorts.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares sweet adoption update in heartwarming animal video

They immediately received a barrage of congratulatory messages and wishes from followers and friends alike.

One left a comment that read: "Congratulations! And Thanks for the last 2 pictures!" while another said: "Congrats to you both," and a third quipped: "I love that you showed off his muscles! Gotta be proud of a good man and show him off!"

The pair married in secret in 2019, four years after the singer's divorce from fellow country star Blake Shelton.

While the two spend a majority of their time at their sprawling farm in Primm Springs, Tennessee, they often pop up to New York to be with Brendan's son Landon and around the country for Miranda's frequent touring.

MORE: Miranda Lambert praises 'inspiring' grandmother ahead of major family milestone

For his part, Brendan shared his own memories with Miranda as well, writing: "4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary!"

As Miranda recently gushed to People: "It's nice to have a partner, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you. He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

