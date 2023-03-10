Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks sensational in swimsuit as family hit Puerto Rico

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts have been enjoying a well-earned break in Puerto Rico after several months of health battles, and the pair look happier than ever. ABC News anchor Deborah looked radiant in the pictures, as she rocked a geometric-patterned swimsuit with a low V-neckline and appeared to have a refreshing sparkling drink in hand.

Al, who helps to host rival network NBC's Today Show wore a Team USA tee and board shorts in the pictures and kept safe with a baseball cap covering his head. The married couple were joined on their vacation by youngest son Nick, who now attends college in Vermont and was on spring break.

Deb looked sensational in the swimsuit

"So hard to leave @doradobeachreserve, a favorite #happyplace thanks to GM Ana Henriques and her fabulous staff. Graciasm" Al captioned the series of pictures; the family stayed at the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, on the island which is a four-hour flight from New York.

"How beautiful!! Hope you enjoyed family time!!" commented one follower as others praised Al's health and reminded him how important it is to "cherish every moment of being with our families and having good health". "So great to see you happy with your family on vacation," wrote another.

In another carousel on the social media site, Al also shared a throwback to him and Nick on vacation together in 2014, quipping: "Really not much difference when Nick and I were here in 2014 and today, right?"

In the snap from 2014 Al was a head taller than Nick but in the 2023 pictures, Nick was a head taller than Al.

The news anchor added the hashtag: "#pollypocketdad."

The family visited Puerto Rico

Over the festive season Al missed several weeks on the Today Show following hospitalization due to blood clots. The beloved weatherman later explained his absence in an Instagram post, with the 68-year-old writing: "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs."

He added: "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery. Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone."

On his first day back to Today, Al was joined by his wife Deborah who revealed that her husband was "a very sick man".

"It's not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here," she said. "He's a living breathing miracle. Al was a very, very sick man."

